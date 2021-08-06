Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,770 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of First Busey worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BUSE opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

