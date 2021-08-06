Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Flushing Financial worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

