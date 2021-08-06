Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 256,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.