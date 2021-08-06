Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.