Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,891 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

