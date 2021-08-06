Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $998,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 256,664 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

