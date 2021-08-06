Primo Water Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 680,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.