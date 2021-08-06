Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $28.81. Primoris Services shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 7,233 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 521,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

