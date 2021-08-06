Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 59,066 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

