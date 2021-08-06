Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.