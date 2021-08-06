Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Silicon Laboratories worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.