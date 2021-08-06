Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

