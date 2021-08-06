Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paylocity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.37. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $221.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

