Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Texas Roadhouse worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $3,313,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

