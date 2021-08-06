Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

USMC opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

