Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.