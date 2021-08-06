Project Inverse Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $609,479.83 and $2.05 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

