ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $228.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $247.12 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $821.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 865,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

