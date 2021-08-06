ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

