ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.97 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

