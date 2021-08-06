ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter.

SMDV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,684 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30.

