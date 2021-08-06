Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 4,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $403.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

