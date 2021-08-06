Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increased by Analyst

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 409.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.