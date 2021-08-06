Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

YETI stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $104.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.