Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Increased by Analyst

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $295.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,339 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.