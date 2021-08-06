Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Cut by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.04. 359,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The stock has a market cap of $503.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $10,516,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.