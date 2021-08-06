Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 67,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in FOX by 1,481.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 117,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 110,007 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in FOX by 74.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in FOX by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,621,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

