Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,083,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,460,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

