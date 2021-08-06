Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issued By Capital One Financial

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

