Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By KeyCorp

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $439.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,876,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $15,199,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

