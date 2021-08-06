Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Issued By Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

TSE:EIF opened at C$41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$26.97 and a one year high of C$41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.