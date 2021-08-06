Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LCI Industries Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NYSE LCII opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

