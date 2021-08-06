Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pharvaris Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $517.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

