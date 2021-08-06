Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.