Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

NYSE:ATR opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

