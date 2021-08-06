Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

TSE CPX opened at C$42.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. Capital Power has a one year low of C$28.14 and a one year high of C$42.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.