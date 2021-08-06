Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised by KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 710,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

