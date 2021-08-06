Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised by KeyCorp

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

DENN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

