Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Finning International in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$33.97 on Thursday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$19.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

