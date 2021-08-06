Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.37.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

