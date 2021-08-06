Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

