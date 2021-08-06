Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.76 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

