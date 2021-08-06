Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Boosted by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

