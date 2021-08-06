Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE:MGY opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.