Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

