Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

