Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Professional in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Professional stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51. Professional has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Professional by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

