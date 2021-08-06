Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Decreased by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE RVLV opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,326,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

