Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.92) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

