Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE:SEE opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

